Yogi Adityanath: Zero Tolerance for Violence in Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized violent protests during the 'I Love Mohammad' campaign, emphasizing zero tolerance towards disturbances during Hindu festivals. He warned against actions disrupting law and order, calling them intolerable, and encouraged development and harmony, stressing that anarchy will be met with strict action.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a stern stance against recent violent protests linked to the 'I Love Mohammad' campaign. Speaking at a public event in Shravasti, he condemned actions that disrupt peace, particularly during the Hindu festival of Sharadiya Navratra, asserting that such disturbances would not be tolerated.
Adityanath criticized those behind the violence, likening them to demons from Hindu mythology. He emphasized that the state government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is committed to maintaining law and order, and warned of strict consequences for those inciting anarchy or attacking citizens and police officers.
The chief minister also highlighted the importance of development in Uttar Pradesh, linking it with cultural and historical significance. He warned against any aspirations akin to the Talibani system, reinforcing a commitment to progress and safety for all residents, while announcing several development projects in Shravasti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
