BJP's Annamalai Blasts DMK Govt After 31 Die in Karur Rally Stampede

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has resulted in the death of 31 attendees, with 58 others left injured. The incident has sparked a political outcry, with BJP leader K Annamalai condemning the DMK-led government for alleged negligence and inadequate security measures at the event.

Annamalai, in his statement, urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment and called for immediate compensation for the bereaved families. Expressing his condolences, he criticized the state police for failing to accurately assess crowd numbers and ensure safety arrangements, questioning whether disruptions, such as power cuts, exacerbated the tragedy.

The BJP leader's demands for accountability have been reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolences and assurances for the rapid recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to personally visit Karur to review the situation and meet with victims' families as part of the ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)