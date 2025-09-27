Left Menu

BJP's Annamalai Blasts DMK Govt After 31 Die in Karur Rally Stampede

BJP leader K Annamalai has criticized the Tamil Nadu government for alleged negligence following a stampede at a Karur rally that killed 31 and injured 58. He demanded compensation for victims, a thorough investigation, and better security for opposition events. PM Modi expressed condolences, and CM Stalin plans to visit Karur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:41 IST
BJP's Annamalai Blasts DMK Govt After 31 Die in Karur Rally Stampede
Visuals from Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has resulted in the death of 31 attendees, with 58 others left injured. The incident has sparked a political outcry, with BJP leader K Annamalai condemning the DMK-led government for alleged negligence and inadequate security measures at the event.

Annamalai, in his statement, urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment and called for immediate compensation for the bereaved families. Expressing his condolences, he criticized the state police for failing to accurately assess crowd numbers and ensure safety arrangements, questioning whether disruptions, such as power cuts, exacerbated the tragedy.

The BJP leader's demands for accountability have been reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolences and assurances for the rapid recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to personally visit Karur to review the situation and meet with victims' families as part of the ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
3
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
4
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025