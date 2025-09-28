Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns
A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 36 lives. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also offered support to Tamil Nadu's government. Victims include women and children, highlighting the tragedy's severity.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a stampede occurred at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, leaving 36 people dead. The tragedy has drawn widespread grief and condolences from leaders across the country.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his profound sadness over the incident. In a statement, he conveyed his condolences to the affected families and offered assistance to Tamil Nadu, should they require it.
The victims of this heartbreaking event include eight children and sixteen women, emphasizing the dire nature of the situation. Chief Minister Vijayan reiterated Kerala's solidarity with Tamil Nadu during this difficult time.
