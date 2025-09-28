Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 36 lives. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also offered support to Tamil Nadu's government. Victims include women and children, highlighting the tragedy's severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:13 IST
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a stampede occurred at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, leaving 36 people dead. The tragedy has drawn widespread grief and condolences from leaders across the country.

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his profound sadness over the incident. In a statement, he conveyed his condolences to the affected families and offered assistance to Tamil Nadu, should they require it.

The victims of this heartbreaking event include eight children and sixteen women, emphasizing the dire nature of the situation. Chief Minister Vijayan reiterated Kerala's solidarity with Tamil Nadu during this difficult time.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
3
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
4
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025