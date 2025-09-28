Left Menu

Tragedy in Karur: Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Ends in Disaster

A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur resulted in 36 deaths, including eight children. The incident occurred when people gathered to see Vijay, who halted his speech amidst the chaos. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the tragedy.

A shocking tragedy unfolded during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, resulting in 36 fatalities, including eight children. The stampede erupted as the crowd, eager to see Vijay, surged forward, leading to chaos and catastrophe.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin promptly convened a meeting with state officials to assess the situation and announced a Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to probe the incident. He also declared compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each victim's family.

The tragedy prompted condolences from national leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and President Droupadi Murmu expressing their grief. Meanwhile, scenes of anguish continue to unfold in Karur as families seek solace in this time of adversity.

