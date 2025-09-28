TVK Demands Investigation into Karur Rally Tragedy
Actor-politician Vijay and his party TVK have urged the Madras High Court to order a CBI or Special Investigation Team probe into the stampede that killed 40 people at a Karur rally. Alternatively, they requested the initiation of suo motu proceedings. A petition will be heard on Monday.
Actor-politician Vijay has called upon the Madras High Court for an investigation into the tragic stampede at a rally in Karur, which claimed the lives of 40 individuals.
Vijay's team, led by advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan, approached Justice M Dhandapani at his residence, urging either a CBI or Special Investigation Team probe.
In a meeting with party functionary Nirmal Kumar, the judge advised filing a petition at the Madurai Bench, which will be discussed on Monday at 2.15 pm.
