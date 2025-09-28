Echoes of Autocracy: Trump's Controversial Governance Style Unveiled

In an unprecedented turn of events, President Donald Trump's governance has drawn parallels with foreign leaders known for controversial power consolidation. Critics argue that his attempts to reshape the U.S. government in his personal favor resemble tactics used by Hungary's Viktor Orban and Turkey's Recep Erdogan.

Observers note that Trump's moves, such as threatening TV station licenses and legal actions against detractors, signify a rapid shift in democratic norms. Unlike other nations, the U.S. still possesses resistant institutions. However, Trump's strategy raises questions about America's immunity to autocratic tendencies.

Some experts suggest that while America's foundations have thwarted past authoritarian attempts, Trump's aggressive approach represents a distinctive challenge. As the administration pledges accountability, many watch closely to see if these echoes of autocracy signal a deeper democratic shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)