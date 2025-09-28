Tragedy in Karur: Political Rally Stampede in Tamil Nadu Claims 40 Lives
A devastating stampede at a Tamil Nadu political rally led by TVK chief and actor Vijay resulted in 40 deaths and numerous injuries. The incident, attributed to overcrowding and inadequate security, prompted widespread criticism and urgent relief measures, including compensation and medical aid, from state and national leaders.
A shocking stampede occurred at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay. The tragedy claimed 40 lives, raising serious concerns about crowd management and security at large gatherings.
DMDK President Premalatha Vijayakanth criticized the DMK-led state government and TVK for insufficient security measures, emphasizing the lack of basic amenities and poor crowd control. She described September 27 as a 'black day' for Tamil Nadu, highlighting the late arrival of Vijay and the failure to ensure adequate protection for the attendees.
In response to the catastrophe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced immediate relief, including compensation for the victims' families and the injured. A judicial inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences.
