Uttarakhand CM Pushes Swadeshi for Economic and National Renewal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes the importance of adopting Swadeshi, not only for economic benefits but as an expression of dedication to the nation. He highlights the role of Swadeshi in achieving an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, aligning with PM Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the broader significance of embracing Swadeshi principles on Sunday, noting that the movement is about more than economic gains—it's a testament to citizens' commitment, affection, and patriotism towards their homeland.

Addressing the media at the BJP State Headquarters, Dhami articulated that integrating Swadeshi into daily routines is pivotal for achieving the vision of a self-reliant and progressive India by 2047. He stressed that Atmanirbhar Bharat is integral to fortifying the country's developmental aspirations as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a review meeting at his residence, CM Dhami discussed the ongoing GST and Swadeshi Awareness Campaigns, emphasizing how the recent GST amendments are set to bolster the state economy by September 22. He called upon public representatives to amplify the awareness campaign's outreach, particularly toward local traders, to galvanize support for Swadeshi products, thus invigorating both state and national economies.

In a call to action timed with Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi reiterated the importance of purchasing Swadeshi and Khadi products, echoing the foundational principles endorsed by Mahatma Gandhi. As October 2 approaches, he urged citizens to rekindle the allure of Khadi, which had waned post-independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

