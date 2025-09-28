Mizoram's Dampa: A Crucial Bypoll Amid Bihar Elections

The bypoll for the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district is anticipated to coincide with the Bihar elections, as per officials' statements on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India is preparing to release the schedule for this bypoll shortly, they added.

In a formal announcement, the commission revealed the assignment of 470 central observers for the assembly elections in Bihar and by-elections in a Union Territory along with six states, including the Dampa constituency, to maintain free and fair election processes.

This strategic move suggests an imminent announcement of both the Bihar assembly elections and various state bypolls, according to officials.

Among the 470 central observers, the Election Commission outlined that there are 320 IAS officers, 60 IPS officers, and 90 from other services.

The vacancy in the Dampa assembly seat arose following the demise of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has nominated Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, opposed by the MNF's senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R Lalthangliana.

Congress nominated state unit vice president and a former minister, John Rotluangaliana, while the BJP put forward former Congress leader Lalhmangaiha.