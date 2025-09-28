Vote Chori: A Threat to India's Democracy

K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, has raised serious allegations against the Centre, accusing it of electoral manipulation and calling it a threat to the integrity of democracy in India. Venugopal shared these concerns on the platform 'X', emphasizing that 'vote chori' has shaken public confidence in democratic processes.

The Congress leader actively participated in the party's signature and door-to-door campaign, named 'vote chor, gaddi chhod', in his local ward, Kaithavana, underscoring the movement as a response to a larger assault on the Constitution and nation's socio-economic structure.

The Congress plans to amass five crore signatures to spotlight this 'blatant assault on democracy', urging citizens across the nation to join this campaign to preserve the Constitution and protect India's democratic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)