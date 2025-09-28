Left Menu

Vote Chori: A Threat to India's Democracy

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal accused the Centre of electoral manipulation, calling it a threat to India's democracy. He emphasized that 'vote chori' threatens the constitution and economy, urging citizens to join a nationwide campaign. Aiming to collect five crore signatures, the movement seeks to safeguard India's democratic foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:57 IST
Vote Chori: A Threat to India's Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, has raised serious allegations against the Centre, accusing it of electoral manipulation and calling it a threat to the integrity of democracy in India. Venugopal shared these concerns on the platform 'X', emphasizing that 'vote chori' has shaken public confidence in democratic processes.

The Congress leader actively participated in the party's signature and door-to-door campaign, named 'vote chor, gaddi chhod', in his local ward, Kaithavana, underscoring the movement as a response to a larger assault on the Constitution and nation's socio-economic structure.

The Congress plans to amass five crore signatures to spotlight this 'blatant assault on democracy', urging citizens across the nation to join this campaign to preserve the Constitution and protect India's democratic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

 India
2
Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

 India
3
Ryder Cup MC Steps Down After Controversial Chant

Ryder Cup MC Steps Down After Controversial Chant

 Global
4
Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations Nationwide

Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025