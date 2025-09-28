Left Menu

Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Assembly

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Oman expressed deep concern over ongoing crisis in Gaza at UN meeting, criticizing Israel's actions and urging a ceasefire. Egypt emphasized need for state of Palestine, while urging responsibility on global community. Saudi Arabia and UAE called for two-state solution, highlighting regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the annual UN Assembly, key Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Oman, addressed the escalating crisis in Gaza. They criticized Israel's aggressive actions and highlighted the severe humanitarian impact on Palestinians.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned global inaction and demanded accountability for violations of international law in Gaza. Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan advocated a two-state solution as essential for regional security and called for strengthening international efforts towards this goal.

The UAE and Oman echoed the need for international engagement to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They urged global recognition of Palestinian statehood and emphasized collective actions to promote peace and security in the region, representing a critical diplomatic engagement on the world stage.

