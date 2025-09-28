Left Menu

Punjab BJP's People's Assembly: Voices Against State Challenges

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma announced a 'people's assembly' to discuss issues like flooding, compensation misuse, and government apathy. The event aims to hold the Punjab government accountable for current affairs, coinciding with the closing day of the special Punjab Assembly session where the AAP condemned the Centre's response.

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a 'people's assembly' as a platform for public grievances, revealed Ashwani Sharma, the party's working president, on Sunday. The session is scheduled near the BJP headquarters to highlight the 'deceptions, excesses, and losses' experienced by the people of Punjab.

This assembly will specifically address the plight of flood-affected residents, alleged misuse of compensation funds, and the overarching governmental negligence. Sharma emphasized the event's role in holding the state government accountable, urging attendees to identify those responsible for Punjab's current predicaments.

Coinciding with the final day of the Punjab Assembly's special session, the gathering will feature various political figures. Earlier, the AAP-led state government criticized the BJP-led Centre for its inadequate response to the floods and for ignoring repeated meeting requests from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

