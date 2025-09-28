Left Menu

Modi's Mann Ki Baat Sparks Nationwide 'Nation First' Sentiment

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao praised PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, urging citizens to prioritize nation first, followed by environmental preservation and support for local artisans. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta advocated for buying indigenous products to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, echoing Modi's call for Khadi and Swadeshi advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:10 IST
Modi's Mann Ki Baat Sparks Nationwide 'Nation First' Sentiment
Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reignited the 'nation first' sentiment among Indian citizens. Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao highlighted the program's inspiration, emphasizing that prioritizing the nation is imperative for every citizen.

Rao noted the importance of environmental conservation and supporting local artisans, urging citizens to preserve indigenous handicrafts. He affirmed the BJP's commitment to promoting this 'nation first' doctrine across Telangana.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed this sentiment, advocating for the purchase and sale of indigenous products as vital for Atmanirbhar Bharat. She supported Modi's call for Khadi and Swadeshi, recalling Gandhi's emphasis on Swadeshi goods as central to Indian independence.

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Writers

Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Write...

 India
2
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025