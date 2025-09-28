Modi's Mann Ki Baat Sparks Nationwide 'Nation First' Sentiment

In a recent Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reignited the 'nation first' sentiment among Indian citizens. Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao highlighted the program's inspiration, emphasizing that prioritizing the nation is imperative for every citizen.

Rao noted the importance of environmental conservation and supporting local artisans, urging citizens to preserve indigenous handicrafts. He affirmed the BJP's commitment to promoting this 'nation first' doctrine across Telangana.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed this sentiment, advocating for the purchase and sale of indigenous products as vital for Atmanirbhar Bharat. She supported Modi's call for Khadi and Swadeshi, recalling Gandhi's emphasis on Swadeshi goods as central to Indian independence.