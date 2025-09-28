Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Writers

The Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, served as the Chief Guest at the closing session of the Unmesha International Literature Festival held in Patna, Bihar. The festival, which took place from September 25 to 28, 2025, aimed to celebrate the richness of literature in more than 100 languages with participation from 15 countries, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

Before the valedictory session, attendees observed a minute of silence for victims of a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu. This visit marked Radhakrishnan's first to Bihar since taking office, where he was warmly received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. Radhakrishnan, in his address, emphasized Bihar's role as a spiritual and cultural hub, recalling significant historical contributions to Buddhism and Jainism, noting the enlightenment of Siddhartha Gautama in Bodh Gaya and Mahavira's teachings shaping Indian ethos.

The Vice-President highlighted Bihar's rich heritage in learning, referencing ancient universities like Nalanda. He praised democratic developments tracing back to Vaishali and social movements such as the Champaran Satyagraha. Acknowledging Bihar's cultural legacy with Mithila artistry and Chhath Puja's ecological consciousness, he applauded its intellectual contributions to the nation. The event, organized by Sahitya Akademi with government support, witnessed over 550 intellectuals celebrating literature's transformative power.