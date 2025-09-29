Elective Merit to Shape BMC Polls: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has declared that elective merit will play a crucial role in determining the allocated seats for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In his address to the Shiv Sena's shakha pramukhs, Shinde highlighted that the victory of the Mahayuti alliance takes precedence over the total number of seats each party secures in the BMC elections. He pledged respect for the Sena during seat-sharing discussions.

Shinde encouraged Sena's branch heads to actively engage with constituents to understand their concerns and advocated for raising awareness about the accomplishments of the Mahayuti government. Criticizing the Opposition, Shinde dismissed accusations related to EVMs and election authorities.

