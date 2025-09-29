Trump's Peace Proposal Nears Agreement

The United States and Israel are reportedly nearing an agreement on President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. This development comes after discussions involving special envoy Steve Witkoff, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a post by Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios, on the social media site X, senior U.S. officials disclosed that although progress has been made, Hamas still needs to agree to the terms for the plan to move forward.

Earlier, President Trump expressed optimism about finalizing a Gaza peace proposal during an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, scheduled for Monday. However, this report remains unverified by Reuters.

