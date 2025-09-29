Left Menu

Controversy Over Congress's Use of BR Ambedkar's Legacy in Politics

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma has criticized Congress for allegedly exploiting Dr. BR Ambedkar’s legacy for electoral purposes. He accused Congress of vote 'looting' in past elections and inciting societal division. Recent unrest in Bareilly linked to 'I Love Muhammad' slogans adds to the tensions, with legal action underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-09-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 08:23 IST
Controversy Over Congress's Use of BR Ambedkar's Legacy in Politics
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma has leveled serious allegations against the Congress, accusing the party of misusing Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy for political gain. Sharma, also a Rajya Sabha MP, made the remarks during a function in Malihabad, Lucknow.

Sharma accused Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar, claiming they resorted to 'looting' votes to defeat him while now conveniently adopting his name for electoral advantage. He expressed concern over the party's tactics to create societal division, urging people to stay vigilant.

Simultaneously, rising tensions in Bareilly over 'I Love Muhammad' slogans have resulted in legal charges against numerous individuals. Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan's arrest and multiple cases for inciting violence underscore the region's unrest.

