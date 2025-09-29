Moldova's Pro-EU Party Triumphs in Crucial Election
Moldova's pro-EU ruling party secured a decisive victory against its Russian-leaning rival in a significant parliamentary election. This triumph strengthens Moldova's aim to join the EU amid accusations of Russian interference. The win lets the government pursue its goal of EU membership by 2030.
Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party achieved a substantial win over its pro-Russian counterpart in a critical parliamentary election, as results revealed on Monday. This outcome affirms Moldova's aspirations to join the EU and distance itself from Moscow's influence.
Despite predictions indicating a tight race between the two parties, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured a strong position against the Patriotic Bloc. With nearly all votes counted, PAS garnered 50.1% support versus 24.2% for their rivals.
The elections had been overshadowed by accusations of Russian meddling and disinformation campaigns aiming to disrupt the process. However, this victory is seen as a reinforcement for the government and its European allies aiming for EU membership by 2030.
