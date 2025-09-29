Moldova's Pro-EU Party Triumphs in Crucial Election

Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party achieved a substantial win over its pro-Russian counterpart in a critical parliamentary election, as results revealed on Monday. This outcome affirms Moldova's aspirations to join the EU and distance itself from Moscow's influence.

Despite predictions indicating a tight race between the two parties, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured a strong position against the Patriotic Bloc. With nearly all votes counted, PAS garnered 50.1% support versus 24.2% for their rivals.

The elections had been overshadowed by accusations of Russian meddling and disinformation campaigns aiming to disrupt the process. However, this victory is seen as a reinforcement for the government and its European allies aiming for EU membership by 2030.

