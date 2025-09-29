Moldova's Path: EU Aspirations Triumph in Tense Election

Moldova's pro-European aspirations prevailed as the governing Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) gained a clear parliamentary majority in recent elections. The party secured 50.1% of the votes against pro-Russian factions, signaling a strong preference for deeper ties with the European Union.

The decisive victory hands PAS control of approximately 55 out of 101 seats, indicating a clear mandate to push forward reforms aimed at EU integration. This triumph reduces the need for coalition-building, which could have hampered progress towards these goals.

Cristian Cantir, an international relations expert, highlighted PAS's win as ensuring continuity in Moldova's European pursuit, despite persistent Russian influence. Election day challenges included bomb threats, cyberattacks, and logistic disruptions, underscoring the tense political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)