France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Moldova's pro-European Union party following its parliamentary election victory, emphasizing France's commitment to Moldova's EU aspirations and sovereignty.

In a statement made on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's support for Moldova's EU ambitions. This comes in light of the recent victory of Moldova's pro-European Union party in a pivotal parliamentary election.

Macron emphasized France's commitment to supporting Moldova's aspirations for European integration, as well as its pursuit of freedom and sovereignty. The statement was made on social media platform X, marking an important diplomatic gesture.

Moldova's pro-EU stance is crucial for shaping its political future, and France's backing reflects broader European support during this significant electoral milestone.

