Congress Challenges BJP-RSS Amidst Death Threat Controversy

The Congress heightened its offensive against the BJP-RSS on Monday, following a controversial statement made by former ABVP leader Printu Mahadev, which targeted Rahul Gandhi. Describing the remarks as a "chilling and heinous" death threat, Congress has called for swift legal action against Mahadev.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, highlighted the inaction against a BJP spokesperson who also made threatening comments about Gandhi on television. Khera accused the BJP of using threats as a means to stifle opposition, reflecting an ongoing ideological struggle between the parties.

Echoing these concerns, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal emphasized that Mahadev's comments represent a broader, toxic political culture endorsed by the ruling party. Venugopal stressed the imperative for the government to act decisively to uphold democracy and protect Gandhi from further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)