Left Menu

Moldova's Democratic Stride: A Victory Against Russian Interference

Moldova's pro-EU ruling party triumphed in the election, resisting Russian interference, as lauded by French, German, and Polish leaders. The victory reinforces Moldova's aspirations to join the EU and distance itself from Russian influence. The leaders praised Moldova's peaceful election amidst external challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:41 IST
Moldova's Democratic Stride: A Victory Against Russian Interference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The leadership of France, Germany, and Poland have expressed strong support for Moldova's commitment to democracy following the country's recent parliamentary elections. The elections, which saw Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party secure a decisive victory, are viewed as a move to distance Moldova from Russian influence.

In a coordinated statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the Moldovan society and authorities for conducting the elections peacefully. This praise comes despite allegations of 'unprecedented interference' by Russia, which reportedly engaged in vote-buying schemes and spread disinformation.

The election results are seen as an endorsement of Moldova's bid to join the European Union. The leaders' joint commendation underscores the significance of this democratic achievement amid external pressures from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India
2
India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

 Global
3
Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

 India
4
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025