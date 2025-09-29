The leadership of France, Germany, and Poland have expressed strong support for Moldova's commitment to democracy following the country's recent parliamentary elections. The elections, which saw Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party secure a decisive victory, are viewed as a move to distance Moldova from Russian influence.

In a coordinated statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the Moldovan society and authorities for conducting the elections peacefully. This praise comes despite allegations of 'unprecedented interference' by Russia, which reportedly engaged in vote-buying schemes and spread disinformation.

The election results are seen as an endorsement of Moldova's bid to join the European Union. The leaders' joint commendation underscores the significance of this democratic achievement amid external pressures from Moscow.

