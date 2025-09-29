Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede Toll Rises at TVK Rally

The death toll from the stampede at a rally led by TVK chief Vijay has climbed to 41, with officials confirming the latest victim, a 60-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

The woman passed away at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, bringing the total number of female casualties to 18.

In addition to the women, 10 children and 13 men have also tragically lost their lives in the incident, highlighting the devastating impact of this unexpected disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)