Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede Toll Rises at TVK Rally
The death toll from the stampede at the TVK chief Vijay-led rally has risen to 41, following the death of a 60-year-old woman. The tragedy has claimed the lives of 18 women, 10 children, and 13 men, underscoring the dire circumstances of this unfortunate event.
Coimbatore
The death toll from the stampede at a rally led by TVK chief Vijay has climbed to 41, with officials confirming the latest victim, a 60-year-old woman, died from her injuries.
The woman passed away at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, bringing the total number of female casualties to 18.
In addition to the women, 10 children and 13 men have also tragically lost their lives in the incident, highlighting the devastating impact of this unexpected disaster.
