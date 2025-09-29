Allegations of Incitement: Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has vociferously condemned the alleged threat by a BJP spokesperson suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be 'shot,' labeling it as a frightening insight into the ruling party's mindset.

Gehlot drew parallels with the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing their commitment to national unity. He expressed astonishment over BJP national president J P Nadda's silence on the matter, questioning the implications of such remarks made in public forums without any party backlash.

The Congress party has demanded immediate action, urging the BJP to apologize publicly and expel the spokesperson involved. Gehlot further criticized the media's exposure of Gandhi's travel details, viewing it as a potential security risk.