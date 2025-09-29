Left Menu

Allegations of Incitement: Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned a BJP spokesperson's threat against Rahul Gandhi as dangerous. In a video, Gehlot criticized the silence of BJP's leadership and raised concerns over security breaches in Gandhi's public travels. The Congress demanded an apology and action against the spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:40 IST
Allegations of Incitement: Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has vociferously condemned the alleged threat by a BJP spokesperson suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be 'shot,' labeling it as a frightening insight into the ruling party's mindset.

Gehlot drew parallels with the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing their commitment to national unity. He expressed astonishment over BJP national president J P Nadda's silence on the matter, questioning the implications of such remarks made in public forums without any party backlash.

The Congress party has demanded immediate action, urging the BJP to apologize publicly and expel the spokesperson involved. Gehlot further criticized the media's exposure of Gandhi's travel details, viewing it as a potential security risk.

TRENDING

1
Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

 Global
2
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

 United Kingdom
3
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

 United Kingdom
4
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025