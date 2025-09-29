Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Hungary Blocks Access to Ukrainian Websites Amid Ongoing Dispute

Hungary has blocked 12 Ukrainian news sites, escalating tensions with Ukraine amid ongoing conflict involving Russia. This action follows a similar Ukrainian move to block several Hungarian-language portals for alleged pro-Russian content. The dispute highlights differing views on EU and NATO roles in the conflict.

In a deepening row between Hungary and Ukraine, the Hungarian government announced on Monday its decision to block access to 12 Ukrainian news websites. This move mirrors Ukraine's earlier action to block several Hungarian-language sites deemed to have pro-Russian content.

Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the step was a proportional response to what Hungary considers an unjustified attack on its media platforms. The sites affected had reportedly been critical of sanctions against Russia and questioned European and NATO unity.

Ukraine's ban on Hungarian sites included prominent portals such as origo.hu. The Hungarian government maintains that this censorship is unjust and raises concerns about Ukraine's EU accession ambitions. Meanwhile, relations between Hungary and Russia remain warmer compared to other EU and NATO members.

