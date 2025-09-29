Omar Abdullah Warns Centre: Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, cautioning the central government against taking the people's patience for granted.

Speaking in Ganderbal district, Abdullah emphasized that the government should promptly complete the promise made, following the completion of delimitation and elections. Delays, he warned, could exacerbate tensions and potentially lead to unrest.

Abdullah also referred to the situation in Ladakh, pointing out that the region has not benefited from being a union territory as anticipated, warning of repercussions from such changes without foresight.

