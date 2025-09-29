Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Stance on Caste Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes BJP for opposing an ongoing caste survey vital for achieving equality among the state's population. He accuses BJP of maintaining inequality and questions their silence on similar surveys in other states while urging public participation to foster a more equal society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:56 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Stance on Caste Survey
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday, criticizing their opposition to the state's ongoing caste survey. He accused BJP leaders of "exposing themselves" and emphasized that the survey is essential for promoting social, economic, and educational equality among the state's seven crore residents.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, commonly known as the caste census, is not exclusive to any caste or religion but rather aims to benefit all citizens. Conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the survey seeks to advance equality and ensure fair distribution of opportunities and resources.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of wanting to maintain caste and class disparities, arguing that their stance would perpetuate inequality. He highlighted the necessity of the survey to reveal the conditions of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities and questioned why BJP leaders oppose it in Karnataka while remaining silent on similar initiatives in Bihar and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India
2
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Tr...

 India
4
Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025