Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Stance on Caste Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday, criticizing their opposition to the state's ongoing caste survey. He accused BJP leaders of "exposing themselves" and emphasized that the survey is essential for promoting social, economic, and educational equality among the state's seven crore residents.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, commonly known as the caste census, is not exclusive to any caste or religion but rather aims to benefit all citizens. Conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the survey seeks to advance equality and ensure fair distribution of opportunities and resources.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of wanting to maintain caste and class disparities, arguing that their stance would perpetuate inequality. He highlighted the necessity of the survey to reveal the conditions of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities and questioned why BJP leaders oppose it in Karnataka while remaining silent on similar initiatives in Bihar and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)