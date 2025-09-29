Projectile Sparks Blaze on Vessel in Gulf of Aden
A vessel in the Gulf of Aden has caught fire after being hit by a projectile, according to British military sources. The incident occurred off the coast of Yemen, as reported by the Associated Press.
29-09-2025
A vessel in the Gulf of Aden caught fire following a projectile strike, according to reports from the British military. The incident took place off Yemen's coast, sparking concerns over regional security.
The Associated Press reported the blaze, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the area.
Details surrounding the attack and its perpetrators remain unclear as investigations continue.
