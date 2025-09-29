Left Menu

Social Media Misinformation Leads to Arrests Post-Karur Stampede

Three people were arrested in Chennai for spreading false information on social media about the tragic September 27 stampede in Karur. The disinformation contributed to public disorder, according to police. The stampede, at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay, resulted in 41 deaths.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell misinformation, Chennai police have arrested three individuals accused of spreading rumors about the recent stampede in Karur.

The social media posts allegedly contributed to public unrest following the tragedy, in which 41 people lost their lives.

The incident occurred at a rally organized by actor-politician Vijay, underlining the tensions around public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

