Social Media Misinformation Leads to Arrests Post-Karur Stampede
Three people were arrested in Chennai for spreading false information on social media about the tragic September 27 stampede in Karur. The disinformation contributed to public disorder, according to police. The stampede, at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay, resulted in 41 deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to quell misinformation, Chennai police have arrested three individuals accused of spreading rumors about the recent stampede in Karur.
The social media posts allegedly contributed to public unrest following the tragedy, in which 41 people lost their lives.
The incident occurred at a rally organized by actor-politician Vijay, underlining the tensions around public gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stampede Tragedy: TVK Chief Vijay's Delay Sparks Chaos in Karur
Delhi Police Crackdown: Firecracker Seizure in Vijay Nagar
Social Media Platform X Challenges Karnataka Court's Content Takedown Ruling
Social Media Giant Appeals for Freedom of Speech in India
Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath