Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared Ukraine not a sovereign nation amid accusations of Hungary's drones violating Ukraine's airspace. This statement escalates the ongoing dispute between the two nations as accusations and media restrictions intensify. Orban's stance contrasts with other NATO and EU leaders regarding support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stirred controversy by claiming that Ukraine lacks sovereignty. This comes in response to accusations of Hungarian reconnaissance drones breaching Ukrainian airspace, escalating tensions between Kyiv and Budapest.

Orban questioned the validity of Ukraine's independence, citing Western financial and military support. Unlike most NATO and EU leaders, Orban maintains a favorable relationship with Russia and opposes Western military aid to Ukraine, positioning himself in opposition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In retaliation for accusations of airspace violations, Hungarian authorities have blocked access to 12 Ukrainian news sites, mirroring Ukraine's earlier actions against pro-Russian Hungarian-language portals. This media standoff highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations.

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

