Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stirred controversy by claiming that Ukraine lacks sovereignty. This comes in response to accusations of Hungarian reconnaissance drones breaching Ukrainian airspace, escalating tensions between Kyiv and Budapest.

Orban questioned the validity of Ukraine's independence, citing Western financial and military support. Unlike most NATO and EU leaders, Orban maintains a favorable relationship with Russia and opposes Western military aid to Ukraine, positioning himself in opposition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In retaliation for accusations of airspace violations, Hungarian authorities have blocked access to 12 Ukrainian news sites, mirroring Ukraine's earlier actions against pro-Russian Hungarian-language portals. This media standoff highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations.

