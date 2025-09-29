Left Menu

Diplomatic Apology: Netanyahu Reaches Out to Qatar Amidst Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered an apology to Qatar's Prime Minister over a recent attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House. The exchange took place during Netanyahu's meeting with President Trump, where a Qatari delegation was also present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an apology to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's recent attack in Doha. The phone call was made from the White House, a source close to Netanyahu revealed to Reuters.

The conversation occurred as Netanyahu engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting also involved the presence of a Qatari technical team, as confirmed by another source informed about the ongoing talks.

This development highlights the delicate diplomatic engagements occurring at the intersection of Middle Eastern and U.S. political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

