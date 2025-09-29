Diplomatic Apology: Netanyahu Reaches Out to Qatar Amidst Tensions

In a recent diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an apology to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's recent attack in Doha. The phone call was made from the White House, a source close to Netanyahu revealed to Reuters.

The conversation occurred as Netanyahu engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting also involved the presence of a Qatari technical team, as confirmed by another source informed about the ongoing talks.

This development highlights the delicate diplomatic engagements occurring at the intersection of Middle Eastern and U.S. political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)