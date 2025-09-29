Netanyahu's Apology for Israeli Attack in Doha
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for an Israeli attack in Doha through a three-way call with U.S. President Donald Trump. He expressed regret for violating Qatari sovereignty and assured that Israel would refrain from such actions in the future.
Updated: 29-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:30 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly apologized for an Israeli military action in Doha. His statement, delivered during a three-way call that included U.S. President Donald Trump, was aimed at Qatar's leader.
The White House confirmed Netanyahu's expression of regret regarding Israel's violation of Qatari sovereignty, which occurred during the incident.
Moreover, Netanyahu gave assurances that Israel would avoid engaging in similar actions against Qatar moving forward.
