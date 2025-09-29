India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand met in New York to strengthen diplomatic ties between India and Canada. The recent appointment of high commissioners indicates a positive shift as both nations aim to repair their strained relations, marked by past diplomatic tensions.
In a concerted effort to mend diplomatic relations, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand in New York. The meeting underscores the positive trajectory following the appointment of new high commissioners between Delhi and Ottawa.
Jaishankar expressed optimism over these appointments as measures to rebuild ties, emphasizing that discussions will continue. This development comes shortly after India's new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, presented his credentials to Canada's Governor General Mary Simon, highlighting mutual aspirations to strengthen bilateral relations.
These diplomatic appointments and dialogues reflect a strategic move to restore stability after a period of tension, which was aggravated by disputes stemming from the killing of a Sikh separatist. The mutual return of envoys signals a refreshed chapter for India-Canada relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
