Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for an Israeli military strike during a White House visit with President Trump. Netanyahu expressed regret for the incident, which angered Qatar and strained relations with the U.S. Trump remains hopeful for a resolution to the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:00 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended a formal apology to Qatar during his visit to the White House this week. He met with President Donald Trump to discuss strategies for ending the conflict in Gaza and establishing a framework for postwar governance in the battered territory.

Netanyahu's apology stemmed from an Israeli missile strike that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar, inadvertently killing a Qatari serviceman. The strike, which angered Qatar and drew criticism from the United States, was acknowledged by Netanyahu as a violation of Qatari sovereignty.

President Trump expressed confidence in reaching a ceasefire agreement soon. Talks also highlighted concerns over Netanyahu's coalition in Israel as well as strained relations with traditional allies. The discussions aimed to create a roadmap for a peaceful resolution while maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

