Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for an Israeli military strike during a White House visit with President Trump. Netanyahu expressed regret for the incident, which angered Qatar and strained relations with the U.S. Trump remains hopeful for a resolution to the Gaza conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended a formal apology to Qatar during his visit to the White House this week. He met with President Donald Trump to discuss strategies for ending the conflict in Gaza and establishing a framework for postwar governance in the battered territory.
Netanyahu's apology stemmed from an Israeli missile strike that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar, inadvertently killing a Qatari serviceman. The strike, which angered Qatar and drew criticism from the United States, was acknowledged by Netanyahu as a violation of Qatari sovereignty.
President Trump expressed confidence in reaching a ceasefire agreement soon. Talks also highlighted concerns over Netanyahu's coalition in Israel as well as strained relations with traditional allies. The discussions aimed to create a roadmap for a peaceful resolution while maintaining regional stability.
