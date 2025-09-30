Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended a formal apology to Qatar during his visit to the White House this week. He met with President Donald Trump to discuss strategies for ending the conflict in Gaza and establishing a framework for postwar governance in the battered territory.

Netanyahu's apology stemmed from an Israeli missile strike that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar, inadvertently killing a Qatari serviceman. The strike, which angered Qatar and drew criticism from the United States, was acknowledged by Netanyahu as a violation of Qatari sovereignty.

President Trump expressed confidence in reaching a ceasefire agreement soon. Talks also highlighted concerns over Netanyahu's coalition in Israel as well as strained relations with traditional allies. The discussions aimed to create a roadmap for a peaceful resolution while maintaining regional stability.

