Hope for Peace: Pakistan's PM Supports Trump's Gaza Proposal

In a gesture aimed at bolstering regional stability, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thrown his support behind U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to resolve the Gaza conflict. Sharif took to X, a popular social media platform, to express his approval of the plan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of achieving a sustainable peace agreement between the Palestinians and Israelis, citing potential benefits such as political stability and economic development across the region. Such a resolution, he suggests, could lay the groundwork for a more prosperous Middle East.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time as regional powers and international stakeholders seek solutions to the longstanding conflict. Observers note that a lasting peace would not only benefit the immediate territories involved but could also have far-reaching implications for global geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)