Hope for Peace: Pakistan's PM Supports Trump's Gaza Proposal

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed support for a proposed peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. Sharif emphasized that lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis is crucial for achieving both political stability and economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gesture aimed at bolstering regional stability, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thrown his support behind U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to resolve the Gaza conflict. Sharif took to X, a popular social media platform, to express his approval of the plan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of achieving a sustainable peace agreement between the Palestinians and Israelis, citing potential benefits such as political stability and economic development across the region. Such a resolution, he suggests, could lay the groundwork for a more prosperous Middle East.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time as regional powers and international stakeholders seek solutions to the longstanding conflict. Observers note that a lasting peace would not only benefit the immediate territories involved but could also have far-reaching implications for global geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

