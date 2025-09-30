Left Menu

Trump Hails Imminent Peace in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that peace in Gaza is near as he praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump hinted that a broader Middle East peace agreement involving Arab countries is imminent, marking significant progress toward ending the long-standing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:13 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that Israel and several other nations are 'beyond very close' to reaching a peace agreement to end the war in Gaza. He made this statement while standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, highlighting potential collaboration with Arab countries for a wider Middle East peace.

'At least we're at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we're beyond very close,' Trump stated to reporters, expressing his optimism about the ongoing negotiations. He extended his gratitude towards Netanyahu, saying, 'I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job.'

The announcement signals a significant advancement in the Middle East peace process, with expectations of a groundbreaking agreement that could reshape the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

