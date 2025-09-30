Trump Hails Imminent Peace in Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that peace in Gaza is near as he praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump hinted that a broader Middle East peace agreement involving Arab countries is imminent, marking significant progress toward ending the long-standing conflict.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that Israel and several other nations are 'beyond very close' to reaching a peace agreement to end the war in Gaza. He made this statement while standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, highlighting potential collaboration with Arab countries for a wider Middle East peace.
'At least we're at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we're beyond very close,' Trump stated to reporters, expressing his optimism about the ongoing negotiations. He extended his gratitude towards Netanyahu, saying, 'I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job.'
The announcement signals a significant advancement in the Middle East peace process, with expectations of a groundbreaking agreement that could reshape the region's geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Gaza
- peace
- Israel
- Middle East
- conflict
- Arab countries
- agreement
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Israeli Leaders Show Mixed Reactions to Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Trump says Israel has 'full backing' of US to take steps to defeat Hamas if it doesn't accept proposed peace deal, reports AP.
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.
Netanyahu Regrets Israeli Attack in Doha, Assures No Future Violations
Netanyahu's Apology Sparks Dialogue Over Middle East Peace