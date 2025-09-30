Left Menu

Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike During Crucial Washington Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar's PM for an Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar. The apology occurred during talks with President Trump, who unveiled a peace plan for the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The plan seeks a ceasefire and hostages' release.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu utilized a visit to the White House to extend formal apologies to his Qatari counterpart. The apology pertained to an Israeli military strike that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar, a move that stirred discontent among Arab leaders and invoked criticism from the US.

While Netanyahu was engaged in dialogue with US President Donald Trump, the Trump administration introduced a plan aimed at resolving the Israel-Hamas war and managing governance in Gaza. The plan, yet to be accepted by either party, proposes an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The plan includes the formation of a temporary governing board led by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. As discussions unfold, Netanyahu's visit highlights the efforts to reestablish Israel's diplomatic standing after the controversial military operation.

