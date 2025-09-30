Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

A tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally has resulted in the arrest of V P Mathyiyalagan, the party's Karur West district secretary, alongside other party officials. The incident, which claimed at least 41 lives, unfolded at a gathering led by actor-politician Vijay.

Police have named TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar in the FIR, linking them to the stampede. They face charges under various sections, including culpable homicide and endangering life, according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials described disobedience to police warnings and lack of crowd control as contributing factors.

A 60-year-old woman's death has raised the toll to 41, highlighting the urgency for accountability. The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, was invoked as the inquiry continues, casting a shadow over the rally's organization and safety protocols.