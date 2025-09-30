Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

A stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally led to the arrest of three party functionaries, including V P Mathyiyalagan. The incident claimed at least 41 lives and resulted in 60 injuries due to alleged negligence and overcrowding, as specified in the FIR against party members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karuizawa | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally has resulted in the arrest of V P Mathyiyalagan, the party's Karur West district secretary, alongside other party officials. The incident, which claimed at least 41 lives, unfolded at a gathering led by actor-politician Vijay.

Police have named TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar in the FIR, linking them to the stampede. They face charges under various sections, including culpable homicide and endangering life, according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials described disobedience to police warnings and lack of crowd control as contributing factors.

A 60-year-old woman's death has raised the toll to 41, highlighting the urgency for accountability. The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, was invoked as the inquiry continues, casting a shadow over the rally's organization and safety protocols.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

 Global
3
Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

 Egypt
4
Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025