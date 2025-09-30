Madagascar: Protests Ignite Government Shakeup Amid Crisis

In a dramatic response to days of deadly protests, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dismissed Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and the entire government. This move followed large-scale demonstrations led by Generation Z, sparked by prolonged electricity and water shortages on the island nation.

President Rajoelina addressed the nation, stating that the prime minister and current officials would remain temporarily while the call for applications and proposals for a new administration were made. He apologized to citizens for the government's shortcomings, acknowledging the demands for both his and Ntsay's resignation.

The United Nations highlighted the violent suppression by security forces, with 22 reported dead and over 100 injured—a claim contested by Madagascar authorities. Protests escalated with participants rallying symbolically alongside global movements, calling for justice, and highlighting endemic poverty and service failures.

