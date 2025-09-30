Madagascar: Protests Ignite Government Shakeup Amid Crisis
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina dismissed the prime minister and government following deadly protests over electricity and water shortages. The protests, led by the Gen Z demographic, resulted in violence, prompting the UN to criticize the heavy-handed response by security forces. Thousands of citizens rallied demanding better living conditions.
- Country:
- Madagascar
In a dramatic response to days of deadly protests, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dismissed Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and the entire government. This move followed large-scale demonstrations led by Generation Z, sparked by prolonged electricity and water shortages on the island nation.
President Rajoelina addressed the nation, stating that the prime minister and current officials would remain temporarily while the call for applications and proposals for a new administration were made. He apologized to citizens for the government's shortcomings, acknowledging the demands for both his and Ntsay's resignation.
The United Nations highlighted the violent suppression by security forces, with 22 reported dead and over 100 injured—a claim contested by Madagascar authorities. Protests escalated with participants rallying symbolically alongside global movements, calling for justice, and highlighting endemic poverty and service failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madagascar
- Protests
- Gen Z
- Andry Rajoelina
- Government
- Electricity
- Water crisis
- Violence
- UN
- Poverty
ALSO READ
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff
Impending Government Shutdown: Trump's Plan Raises Concerns Across the Nation
Democrats Propose Compromise to Avert Government Shutdown
Dollar Dips Amid Economic Data and Government Shutdown Fears
Senate Democrats Scramble to Avert Government Shutdown