Left Menu

Madagascar: Protests Ignite Government Shakeup Amid Crisis

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina dismissed the prime minister and government following deadly protests over electricity and water shortages. The protests, led by the Gen Z demographic, resulted in violence, prompting the UN to criticize the heavy-handed response by security forces. Thousands of citizens rallied demanding better living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:40 IST
Madagascar: Protests Ignite Government Shakeup Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

In a dramatic response to days of deadly protests, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dismissed Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and the entire government. This move followed large-scale demonstrations led by Generation Z, sparked by prolonged electricity and water shortages on the island nation.

President Rajoelina addressed the nation, stating that the prime minister and current officials would remain temporarily while the call for applications and proposals for a new administration were made. He apologized to citizens for the government's shortcomings, acknowledging the demands for both his and Ntsay's resignation.

The United Nations highlighted the violent suppression by security forces, with 22 reported dead and over 100 injured—a claim contested by Madagascar authorities. Protests escalated with participants rallying symbolically alongside global movements, calling for justice, and highlighting endemic poverty and service failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025