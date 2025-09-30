Gaza Plan Discussions with Hamas: Inside the Talks
The Qatari prime minister and Egyptian intelligence chief have shared a 20-point Gaza plan, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, with Hamas. Hamas negotiators have agreed to review the proposal in good faith and will provide a response in due course, according to an official briefed on the talks.
In a significant diplomatic move, the Qatari prime minister and the Egyptian intelligence chief have presented a 20-point Gaza plan from U.S. President Donald Trump to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. An official acquainted with the discussions confirmed this development on Monday.
Receiving the proposal, Hamas negotiators expressed their willingness to assess the plan 'in good faith.' The official noted that the Hamas representatives assured mediators that they would furnish a response after a comprehensive review of the outlined points.
This initiative marks a critical step in ongoing dialogues aimed at addressing the complex, conflict-ridden region, and illustrates the intricate interplay of international diplomacy aimed at fostering peace.
Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.
