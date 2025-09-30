Left Menu

Gaza Plan Discussions with Hamas: Inside the Talks

The Qatari prime minister and Egyptian intelligence chief have shared a 20-point Gaza plan, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, with Hamas. Hamas negotiators have agreed to review the proposal in good faith and will provide a response in due course, according to an official briefed on the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:47 IST
Gaza Plan Discussions with Hamas: Inside the Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, the Qatari prime minister and the Egyptian intelligence chief have presented a 20-point Gaza plan from U.S. President Donald Trump to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. An official acquainted with the discussions confirmed this development on Monday.

Receiving the proposal, Hamas negotiators expressed their willingness to assess the plan 'in good faith.' The official noted that the Hamas representatives assured mediators that they would furnish a response after a comprehensive review of the outlined points.

This initiative marks a critical step in ongoing dialogues aimed at addressing the complex, conflict-ridden region, and illustrates the intricate interplay of international diplomacy aimed at fostering peace.

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025