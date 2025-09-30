Left Menu

Nepal's Historic T20 Triumph Over West Indies

Nepal achieved a historic victory against the West Indies in the UAE, marking the largest win by an associate team over a full member in T20 cricket. Dismissing West Indies for just 83 runs, Nepal clinched the series with a game in hand, winning the opener by 19 runs.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal made history on Monday in the United Arab Emirates by defeating cricket giants West Indies, dismissing them for 83 runs in their T20 encounter. This score represents the lowest total recorded by a full member against an associate team.

In an unprecedented achievement, Nepal recorded an emphatic 90-run victory—the largest margin ever by an associate against a full member, attesting to their growing prowess in the cricket world. This result also secured Nepal the three-match series with one game still to play.

Compounding the West Indies' woes was their earlier defeat in the series opener by 19 runs. The series is set to conclude on Tuesday, though Nepal has already claimed its historic victory.

