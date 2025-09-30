Nepal's Historic T20 Triumph Over West Indies

Nepal made history on Monday in the United Arab Emirates by defeating cricket giants West Indies, dismissing them for 83 runs in their T20 encounter. This score represents the lowest total recorded by a full member against an associate team.

In an unprecedented achievement, Nepal recorded an emphatic 90-run victory—the largest margin ever by an associate against a full member, attesting to their growing prowess in the cricket world. This result also secured Nepal the three-match series with one game still to play.

Compounding the West Indies' woes was their earlier defeat in the series opener by 19 runs. The series is set to conclude on Tuesday, though Nepal has already claimed its historic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)