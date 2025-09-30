Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader, Ziad al-Nakhala, expressed deep concerns on Monday regarding the recent U.S. and Israeli announcement on Gaza. He described the peace proposal as a 'recipe to blow up the region', signaling potential ramifications for Middle Eastern stability.

Al-Nakhala's group, an ally of Hamas and backed by Iran, has taken a confrontational stance amid these developments. Their critique underscores persistent tensions and complexities involved in the regional power dynamics.

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a united front during a joint press conference earlier. They endorsed the U.S.-sponsored Gaza peace initiative, attempts to pave the way for long-term resolution in the conflict-ridden area.