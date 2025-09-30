Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Proposal to End Gaza War

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a plan aiming to end the enduring conflict in Gaza on Monday. The proposal, consisting of a 20-point plan, suggests a temporary governing board in Gaza, which both leaders claim could bring peace if accepted by both parties involved.

This initiative, which Trump presented alongside Netanyahu, includes provisions for an immediate halt to hostilities and demands the release of all hostages by Hamas within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance of the deal. In the event of non-compliance from Hamas, Trump assured Israel of full U.S. backing to counter the group.

While the Palestinian administration in the West Bank supports the proposal, there are uncertainties regarding Hamas' stance, despite Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries presenting the plan for their consideration. The proposal has already stirred diplomatic tensions, highlighted by a recent apology from Netanyahu to Qatar for an Israeli strike.