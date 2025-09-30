Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Proposal to End Gaza War

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to conclude the Israel-Hamas conflict, proposing a temporary governing board for Gaza. The proposal includes a call for immediate war cessation, release of hostages, and potential reconciliation with Hamas, contingent upon acceptance by both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 03:34 IST
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Proposal to End Gaza War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a plan aiming to end the enduring conflict in Gaza on Monday. The proposal, consisting of a 20-point plan, suggests a temporary governing board in Gaza, which both leaders claim could bring peace if accepted by both parties involved.

This initiative, which Trump presented alongside Netanyahu, includes provisions for an immediate halt to hostilities and demands the release of all hostages by Hamas within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance of the deal. In the event of non-compliance from Hamas, Trump assured Israel of full U.S. backing to counter the group.

While the Palestinian administration in the West Bank supports the proposal, there are uncertainties regarding Hamas' stance, despite Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries presenting the plan for their consideration. The proposal has already stirred diplomatic tensions, highlighted by a recent apology from Netanyahu to Qatar for an Israeli strike.

TRENDING

1
Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

 United States
2
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

 Global
3
Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

 Global
4
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025