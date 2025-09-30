US-Hamas Peace Plan: A Fragile Path to Stability in Gaza
The U.S. peace proposal to end the Gaza war faces skepticism as Hamas remains absent from negotiations. The plan includes a ceasefire, hostages' exchange, staged Israeli withdrawal, and Gaza's governance by an international body. Trump's ambitious deal, backed by Netanyahu, encounters complexities and public pressure.
In a bold attempt to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Donald Trump has secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal. However, the absence of Hamas in negotiations raises questions about the plan's effectiveness and sustainability.
The proposed deal includes an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of hostages, and a phased Israeli withdrawal. It aims to stabilize Gaza through international collaboration, but Hamas's reluctance to disarm threatens the deal's viability. The plan also envisions a transitional government in Gaza, managed by an international body.
While Netanyahu supports the plan, promising it aligns with Israel's goals, the pressure intensifies as Hamas reviews the plan shared by Qatar and Egypt. Trump's ambitious promises face critical tests, with stakeholders seeking reassurance of lasting peace amid skepticism and internal political pressures in Israel.
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: India's Government Rejects Maoists' Ceasefire Plea
Amid Escalating Tensions, Trump's Gaza Ceasefire Plan Remains Unreceived by Hamas
Gaza Under Fire: International Calls for Ceasefire Amidst Mounting Casualties
Amit Shah Rejects Maoist Ceasefire, Offers Surrender Welcome
No Ceasefire: Amit Shah's Fiery Stance Against Naxals