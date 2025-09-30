Left Menu

US-Hamas Peace Plan: A Fragile Path to Stability in Gaza

The U.S. peace proposal to end the Gaza war faces skepticism as Hamas remains absent from negotiations. The plan includes a ceasefire, hostages' exchange, staged Israeli withdrawal, and Gaza's governance by an international body. Trump's ambitious deal, backed by Netanyahu, encounters complexities and public pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 03:37 IST
US-Hamas Peace Plan: A Fragile Path to Stability in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold attempt to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Donald Trump has secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal. However, the absence of Hamas in negotiations raises questions about the plan's effectiveness and sustainability.

The proposed deal includes an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of hostages, and a phased Israeli withdrawal. It aims to stabilize Gaza through international collaboration, but Hamas's reluctance to disarm threatens the deal's viability. The plan also envisions a transitional government in Gaza, managed by an international body.

While Netanyahu supports the plan, promising it aligns with Israel's goals, the pressure intensifies as Hamas reviews the plan shared by Qatar and Egypt. Trump's ambitious promises face critical tests, with stakeholders seeking reassurance of lasting peace amid skepticism and internal political pressures in Israel.

TRENDING

1
Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

 United States
2
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

 Global
3
Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

 Global
4
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025