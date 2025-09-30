US-Hamas Peace Plan: A Fragile Path to Stability in Gaza

In a bold attempt to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Donald Trump has secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal. However, the absence of Hamas in negotiations raises questions about the plan's effectiveness and sustainability.

The proposed deal includes an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of hostages, and a phased Israeli withdrawal. It aims to stabilize Gaza through international collaboration, but Hamas's reluctance to disarm threatens the deal's viability. The plan also envisions a transitional government in Gaza, managed by an international body.

While Netanyahu supports the plan, promising it aligns with Israel's goals, the pressure intensifies as Hamas reviews the plan shared by Qatar and Egypt. Trump's ambitious promises face critical tests, with stakeholders seeking reassurance of lasting peace amid skepticism and internal political pressures in Israel.