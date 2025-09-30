Left Menu

Modi Supports Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorses US President Donald Trump's plan for long-term peace in Gaza, calling it a viable solution for sustained security and prosperity in the region. Announced alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the plan awaits acceptance from Hamas. Modi urges global support for the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his approval for US President Donald Trump's newly unveiled plan to resolve the Gaza conflict, labeling it as a feasible path towards lasting peace and security for both Palestinian and Israeli populations.

In a statement following the announcement by Trump, made in the company of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi expressed optimism that all parties involved will rally behind the initiative aimed at halting hostilities and fostering peace in the region.

Trump's proposed 20-point plan aims to end ongoing hostilities and establish a temporary administrative body in Gaza, with Trump and former British PM Tony Blair at the helm, although acceptance from Hamas remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

