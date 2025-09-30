Left Menu

Tragedy in Karur: BJP MPs Investigate Stampede Aftermath

A BJP delegation led by MP Hema Malini is investigating the deadly stampede in Karur. The team plans to visit affected families, meet officials, and report findings to BJP President JP Nadda. The delegation intends to support the victims and evaluate the circumstances surrounding the September 27 tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:00 IST
Tragedy in Karur: BJP MPs Investigate Stampede Aftermath
A delegation of BJP MPs, led by the prominent lawmaker Hema Malini, is set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic stampede in Karur.

Speaking at the airport before heading to the site, Hema Malini expressed condolences and emphasized the panel's commitment to uncovering what led to the disaster on September 27.

The group, including MP Anurag Thakur, will meet with local communities and officials to construct a comprehensive report for BJP national president JP Nadda, all while working closely with affected families and visiting those injured in local hospitals.

