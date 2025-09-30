Tragedy in Karur: BJP MPs Investigate Stampede Aftermath
A BJP delegation led by MP Hema Malini is investigating the deadly stampede in Karur. The team plans to visit affected families, meet officials, and report findings to BJP President JP Nadda. The delegation intends to support the victims and evaluate the circumstances surrounding the September 27 tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A delegation of BJP MPs, led by the prominent lawmaker Hema Malini, is set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic stampede in Karur.
Speaking at the airport before heading to the site, Hema Malini expressed condolences and emphasized the panel's commitment to uncovering what led to the disaster on September 27.
The group, including MP Anurag Thakur, will meet with local communities and officials to construct a comprehensive report for BJP national president JP Nadda, all while working closely with affected families and visiting those injured in local hospitals.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bomb Threat and Tragedy at Actor Vijay's Rally Stir Tensions in Tamil Nadu
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe
Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Responsible Event Guidelines After Tragic Stampede
China Sends Sympathies Over Tragic Tamil Nadu Rally Stampede
Tamil Nadu Stampede: CM Stalin Offers Condolences and Assures Support