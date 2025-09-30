Cameroon's Political Shift: Challengers Emerge Against Africa's Oldest Leader

With the upcoming October 12 election, Cameroon is witnessing a notable political shift as opposition leaders rise against President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state at 92 years old. Prominent figures such as Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari are among those challenging Biya's decades-long rule.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, previously a government spokesperson and employment minister, announced his candidacy amid growing public frustration. Leading the Cameroon National Salvation Front, Tchiroma aims to reengage the northern regions traditionally supportive of Biya's party, the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement.

Cabral Libii, representing the youthful demographic, and Joshua Osih, leading the Social Democratic Front, also aim to unseat Biya. Osih pledges to address the separatist conflict in English-speaking regions within 100 days in office, underscoring the urgency for change in Cameroon's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)