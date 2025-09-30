Diplomatic Dance: Ishiba and Lee's Summit Amidst Global Trade Tensions

As global trade tensions rise, Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Busan on Tuesday, marking their third and final summit. The meeting aims to foster greater cooperation between the two nations, both key US allies, in the face of recent geopolitical changes.

The summit is timely, as Shigeru Ishiba's recent announcement to step down has triggered political shifts. Despite their challenging history, both governments expressed a commitment to maintaining robust dialogue and high-level exchanges, addressing issues like declining populations and advancements in artificial intelligence.

South Korea and Japan are uniting against trade pressures, particularly from the Trump administration, by pledging significant US investments. However, differing strategic approaches exist, as evidenced by Japan formalizing its trade agreement with lower tariffs, while South Korea negotiates terms on its proposed investment package.