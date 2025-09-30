Government Shutdown Looms as Bipartisan Tensions Rise

Washington is on the brink of a government shutdown as partisan divisions threaten to stall a crucial funding agreement. With time running out, lawmakers continue to clash over extending health benefits for millions, raising concerns over inevitable office closures and disruptions to essential services.

Amid growing tension, Democrats attempt to fracture the alliance between President Trump and congressional Republicans, highlighting the president's apparent willingness to consider extending a tax break that lowers health costs. Meanwhile, the administration warns of potential layoffs if a shutdown occurs.

As discussions drag on, the spotlight remains on finding consensus before funding lapses. Nevertheless, with Republicans controlling both Congressional chambers, the stalemate persists, leaving Democrats under pressure to secure a rare legislative victory in an increasingly dysfunctional political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)