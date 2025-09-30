The Kremlin has made bold claims that numerous residents of Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions wish to connect their futures with Russia, though they reportedly fear voicing such desires. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, addressed this possibility when asked hypothetically what would occur if a vote on joining Russia were allowed in these areas.

In 2022, Russia asserted control over four Ukrainian regions, consolidating them as Russian territory following referendums heavily criticized by Ukraine and the West as coercive and unlawful. Despite these contentious actions, Russia continues to express its intentions and expectations regarding the geopolitical status of its neighboring country.

Peskov further indicated that European nations might benefit from engaging in talks with Russia on security matters. He emphasized that fostering dialogue could be more productive than efforts like erecting a divisive 'drone wall', hinting at the need for more diplomatic approaches amid ongoing tensions.

