Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Kremlin's Eye on Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv

The Kremlin claims many in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions want to join Russia but fear speaking out. In 2022, Russia declared four Ukrainian regions part of its territory after controversial referendums. Kremlin urges Europe to seek dialogue rather than building a 'drone wall'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:43 IST
Tensions Rise: Kremlin's Eye on Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has made bold claims that numerous residents of Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions wish to connect their futures with Russia, though they reportedly fear voicing such desires. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, addressed this possibility when asked hypothetically what would occur if a vote on joining Russia were allowed in these areas.

In 2022, Russia asserted control over four Ukrainian regions, consolidating them as Russian territory following referendums heavily criticized by Ukraine and the West as coercive and unlawful. Despite these contentious actions, Russia continues to express its intentions and expectations regarding the geopolitical status of its neighboring country.

Peskov further indicated that European nations might benefit from engaging in talks with Russia on security matters. He emphasized that fostering dialogue could be more productive than efforts like erecting a divisive 'drone wall', hinting at the need for more diplomatic approaches amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

 Sri Lanka
2
China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

 Global
3
US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

 Iran
4
Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS History

Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS Histo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025